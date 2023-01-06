Pick against the spread, over/under for Cavaliers vs. Nuggets on Friday

The Cleveland Cavaliers (25-14) will head West to face the Denver Nuggets (25-13) in a matchup of two of the top teams in their respective conferences. The Cavaliers on a three-game winning streak, while Denver has gone 8-2 in its last 10 games.

Donovan Mitchell will rest in this game for the Cavaliers. Darius Garland is listed as questionable as he recovers from a thumb injury. Jamal Murray’s status is up in the air due to load management, but the Nuggets guard said he expects to play.

The Nuggets are 6-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total sits at 222.

Cavaliers vs. Nuggets, 9 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Cavaliers +6

Denver was able to rest its key players a bit last night in a blowout win over the Clippers, so expect everyone to be in for the Nuggets. The Cavaliers might be without their starting backcourt but they’ve managed to hang with most teams this year regardless of who is on the floor. Cleveland’s frontcourt has the size to contain Nikola Jokic and should be able to keep things close in Denver.

Over/Under: Over 222

The Nuggets have been one of the best scoring teams in the league of late and should be able to put up a decent number themselves. The Cavaliers don’t have Mitchell but there are enough capable players on this roster who can make up his production in the aggregate. This total is a bit lower than normal and that makes the over a safer pick.