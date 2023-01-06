Pick against the spread, over/under for Heat vs. Suns on Friday

The Miami Heat (20-19) meet the Phoenix Suns (20-19) Friday evening in a matchup of teams who have struggled to recapture last season’s winning formula. The Heat and Suns were the top seeds in their respective conferences last year but are struggling to remain above .500 this season.

Surprisingly, the Heat have a clean injury report with no notable players on it. The Suns also don’t have any big names on the day-to-day report. Devin Booker remains sidelined with a groin injury.

The Heat are 2.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total sits at 214.

Heat vs. Suns, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Heat -2.5

The Suns have lost four straight games, and have failed to top 90 points in the last two meetings. The absence of Booker is starting to take its toll, and Landry Shamet has cooled off to the point where he’s not helping make up that production. The Heat dropped a result to the Lakers but will look to bounce back tonight. Take Miami to win and cover in this one.

Over/Under: Under 214

Over the last 10 games, the Heat rank 27th in the league in points per game. The Suns are dead last in the same span. Miami is 4-6 to the over in its last 10, while Phoenix is 5-5. This is a low total, so there’s some risk here if both teams get off to a strong start. However, the Suns are struggling to put the ball in the basket at the moment. The Heat should be able to keep them in check defensively again, helping the under hit.