Pick against the spread, over/under for Hawks vs. Lakers on Friday

The Atlanta Hawks (18-20) will try to get out of their current funk when they meet the Los Angeles Lakers (17-21) Friday night. The Lakers got a big victory behind LeBron James’ heroics the last time these teams met just before the new year.

James is probable for the Lakers, as is Russell Westbrook. Austin Reaves and Lonnie Walker are out. The Hawks won’t have Clint Capela but everyone else should be in.

The Hawks are 2-point favorites per DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is 242.5.

Hawks vs. Lakers, 10:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Lakers +2

LA managed to get a win without James the last time out, but the Lakers are down a couple key rotation guys in Reaves and Walker. It’ll be up to James to once again carry the team and he’s shown he will do that. The star has been throwing out quotes to get management to make a trade to improve the roster, and he’ll get putting on big showings to push them in that direction. The Hawks are 4-6 in their last 10, and are struggling to find a direction this season due to some internal turmoil. Take LA to cover and potentially win outright Friday.

Over/Under: Under 242.5

The last time these teams met, the total went over this mark. However, this is still an insanely high number to feel good about taking the over again. The Hawks failed to hit the over on 245 a few days ago with the Kings, and we’ve got another big ask here against LA. The Lakers should shore things up a bit defensively, and even a small lapse in scoring from both teams makes the over a tough play. The under is the safer pick here.