So, who will exactly be Saraya’s partner on AEW Dynamite next week?

So, AEW is loading up for a big episode of Dynamite next week at KIA Forum in Los Angeles, California, on January 11th. One of the biggest questions remains: who will be Saraya’s partner when she takes on AEW Women’s Champion Jamie Hayter and Britt Baker (otherwise known as The Killer and the Pillar). Well, there’s been some apparent overtures to one person, given that their schedule has now been freed from other commitments. Given all this, AEW has played it coy while hinting they might have a surprise for Wednesday. Let’s take a look and what’s going on.

Exhibit A:

First, there was the AEW Women’s Champion Jamie Hayter and Britt Baker's promo with Tony Schiavone with a very obvious “I’m the boss,” complete with a wink. Chalk it up to playing into fan hopes, but it’s a clear link to Mercedes Moné.

The Killer and The Pillar have spoken #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/K4SAQJU9Ol — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) January 5, 2023

Exhibit B:

Then there was the second promo with Sayara, Toni Storm, and Hikaru Shida. Saraya decided to go with Toni next week (poor Hikaru). Something that could happen is Hikaru completes a heel turn and takes Toni out before the match even happens. That way, they have a secondary singles feud (which would be great for the women’s division), and Mercedes Moné is the person anyway.

Exhibit C:

After the episode, Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer poured cold water on any indications of Mercedes Moné doing any match in AEW. If Mercedes is under an exclusive deal with NJPW, would it be understandable that they want her to debut at Battle In the Valley in February? But NJPW and AEW are in a partnership where AEW sent Kenny Omega and FTR over for the Wrestle Kingdom. So, why would they withhold talent for that long? Maybe it is as simple as Mercedes not wanting to lock in a long-term deal.

If she shows up on Dynamite, a linear story is there with Saraya, given their history. Is this tag match worth the temporary boost if Mercedes would be a one-and-done? That’s for Tony Khan to decide.