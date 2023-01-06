How to watch WWE Smackdown via live stream, what to watch for January 6 episode

WWE Friday Night Smackdown returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from the FedExForum in Memphis, TN.

It’s the first Smackdown of the new year and it should be a good one as the company begins the march towards the Royal Rumble at the end of the month. We have a tag title match to look forward to as well as the Queen making an appearance.

How to watch Friday Night Smackdown

Date: Friday, January 6

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: Fox

Live stream: Fox Live or Fox Now App

What to watch for on Friday Night Smackdown

On the final Smackdown of 2022 last Friday, a familiar face once again grabbed the throne as a returning Charlotte Flair became the new Smackdown Women’s Champion. After Ronda Rousey successfully defended the belt against Raquel Rodriguez, Flair came out to challenge the very person that broke her arm and put her on the shelf last spring. One big boot and one spear later and the Queen officially became a 14-time champion. We’ll see what’s in store for the new champ on tonight’s episode.

The Bloodline took a huge loss in the main event of last week’s show when the team of Kevin Owens and John Cena defeated Sami Zayn and undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Incensed by this, the crew sans Reigns wreaked havoc on Monday Night Raw this week with Solo Sikoa defeating Elias and Zayn/The Usos defeating Owens and the Street Profits. Tonight, the Usos will put the undisputed tag team titles on the line when facing Drew McIntyre and Sheamus.

Also on the show, we’ll get our first qualifying match for the men’s Royal Rumble as Ricochet takes on Top Dolla. This stepped from the WWE locker room clowning Top Dolla for his botch a few weeks ago, causing the Hit Row member to lash out and shove Ricochet.