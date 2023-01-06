Friday Night Smackdown preview: Quick thoughts about Jan. 6 episode

WWE Friday Night Smackdown comes live from the FedExForum in Memphis, TN, tonight as the company holds its first show of 2023.

As we prepare for another episode of Smackdown tonight, I’ll give some of my quick thoughts about the show and what’s in store on the card.

Charlotte Flair is the new champ...again

Charlotte Flair returned last week and immediately dethroned Ronda Rousey to become the new Smackdown Women’s Champion...again. First night back and she hit the big boot to win the belt. You gotta love it.

No, seriously. I used to be annoyed by the WWE hitting the “Charlotte Flair wins title” button but you have to respect the consistency and audacity at the point. She’s now a 14-time champ, which tells me that she’s totally breaking Ric Flair and John Cena’s record within the next few years. As far as her immediate direction, it wouldn’t be a shock to go back to her vs. Rousey at the Royal Rumble. Do I necessarily care to see that match again? Not really. But I get it.

Usos defend tag titles

The undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Usos will defend their titles against Drew McIntyre and Sheamus. I’ve long given up trying to guess when and where the Usos will drop the belts but this is the most plausible opportunity we’ve had in quite some time. This match was supposed to happen after Survivor Series but McIntyre got injured and delayed it by a month. Regardless of the result, this should be a hard-hitting matchup and a fun one.

Other Thoughts