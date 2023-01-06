Is LeBron James playing for the Lakers on Friday vs. Hawks?

The Los Angeles Lakers look to keep their winning streak going when they take on the Atlanta Hawks Friday at home. The Lakers defeated the Hawks last time behind a brilliant performance from the birthday boy LeBron James. James missed LA’s last game with an illness and is also dealing with an ankle injury. Will he suit up for the Lakers tonight? We update his status here.

LeBron James injury updates

James is only listed on the injury report with the ankle problem, so the illness is a thing of the past. The forward is officially probable, which means there’s a great chance he suits up for the game. The last time he played the Hawks, James put up 47 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists on his 38th birthday in a comeback victory for the Lakers. He’s worth backing in fantasy and DFS lineups once again as he likely returns to the court after a one-game absence.