 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing for the Bucks on Friday vs. Hornets?

The Bucks F has a knee injury. We break down and update you on his status for Friday’s game vs. Charlotte.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Milwaukee Bucks v Toronto Raptors
Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks drives to the basket during the game against the Toronto Raptors on January 4, 2023 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
Photo by Mark Blinch/NBAE via Getty Images

The Milwaukee Bucks were able to get a big win over the Raptors Wednesday behind another superstar performance from Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Greek Freak played a back-to-back set during the week with knee soreness after missing Sunday’s game. He’s back on the injury report for Friday’s contest against the Charlotte Hornets. Here’s a look at his status for the game.

Giannis Antetokounmpo injury updates

Every seven or eight games, Antetokounmpo’s knee acts up and he takes a game off. He’s officially listed as probable against the Hornets, which means there’s a good chance he takes the floor. Charlotte shouldn’t offer much resistance for the Bucks, which means Antetokounmpo will likely play less minutes and get a bit of a breather here. He’s still an excellent anchor for fantasy and DFS lineups given his ability to rack up stats in all major categories.

More From DraftKings Nation