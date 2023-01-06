Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing for the Bucks on Friday vs. Hornets?

The Milwaukee Bucks were able to get a big win over the Raptors Wednesday behind another superstar performance from Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Greek Freak played a back-to-back set during the week with knee soreness after missing Sunday’s game. He’s back on the injury report for Friday’s contest against the Charlotte Hornets. Here’s a look at his status for the game.

Giannis Antetokounmpo injury updates

Every seven or eight games, Antetokounmpo’s knee acts up and he takes a game off. He’s officially listed as probable against the Hornets, which means there’s a good chance he takes the floor. Charlotte shouldn’t offer much resistance for the Bucks, which means Antetokounmpo will likely play less minutes and get a bit of a breather here. He’s still an excellent anchor for fantasy and DFS lineups given his ability to rack up stats in all major categories.