Is Joel Embiid playing for the 76ers on Friday vs. Bulls?

The 76ers C has a foot injury. We break down and update you on his status for Friday’s game vs. Chicago.

By Chinmay Vaidya
New Orleans Pelicans v Philadelphia 76ers
Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on during the second quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans at Wells Fargo Center on January 02, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers managed to grab an overtime victory against the Pacers Wednesday to push their winning streak to three games. They were able to do so without the services of big man Joel Embiid, who was ruled out of the contest due to foot soreness. Embiid has been battling this issue for a good part of the season. Will he be able to suit up Friday night against the Chicago Bulls?

Joel Embiid injury updates

Unfortunately for the 76ers, Embiid has already been ruled out for Friday’s game. The team decided not to play any mind games by listing him as questionable first. Embiid was averaging 35.6 points and 10.0 rebounds per game over his last five contests prior to missing Wednesday’s game. The 76ers will use Montrezl Harrell and Paul Reed in Embiid’s place but they can’t make up that production.

Philadelphia played some small ball in Wednesday’s game with Embiid out, and there’s a possibility they roll with that lineup again to start the game. Eventually, they’ll have to use Harrell and Reed against Chicago’s big guys.

