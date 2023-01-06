Is Joel Embiid playing for the 76ers on Friday vs. Bulls?

The Philadelphia 76ers managed to grab an overtime victory against the Pacers Wednesday to push their winning streak to three games. They were able to do so without the services of big man Joel Embiid, who was ruled out of the contest due to foot soreness. Embiid has been battling this issue for a good part of the season. Will he be able to suit up Friday night against the Chicago Bulls?

Joel Embiid injury updates

Unfortunately for the 76ers, Embiid has already been ruled out for Friday’s game. The team decided not to play any mind games by listing him as questionable first. Embiid was averaging 35.6 points and 10.0 rebounds per game over his last five contests prior to missing Wednesday’s game. The 76ers will use Montrezl Harrell and Paul Reed in Embiid’s place but they can’t make up that production.

Philadelphia played some small ball in Wednesday’s game with Embiid out, and there’s a possibility they roll with that lineup again to start the game. Eventually, they’ll have to use Harrell and Reed against Chicago’s big guys.