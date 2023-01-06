Joel Embiid, Darius Garland, LeBron James headline NBA injury report for Friday, January 6

There are 11 games in the NBA Friday, anchored by a doubleheader on ESPN. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.
NBA Injury Report: January 6
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Indiana Pacers
Jusuf Nurkic (illness) - probable
Jerami Grant (quad) - questionable
Nurkic should be in, while Grant returned to the game he suffered the quad injury in. If either player sits out, Drew Eubanks could be a serviceable DFS filler play.
Chicago Bulls vs. Philadelphia 76ers
Alex Caruso (ankle) - questionable
Caruso will be a key defensive piece for Chicago. If he doesn’t sit, look for Coby White and Pat Williams to get more run.
Joel Embiid (foot) - OUT
Embiid is out, which means the 76ers will lean on Montrezl Harrell and Paul Reed in the middle. They could also go small like they did Wednesday, so it’ll be worth monitoring lineup information here before making DFS decisions.
New York Knicks vs. Toronto Raptors
R.J. Barrett (finger) - OUT
Obi Toppin should get big minutes with Barrett out.
Brooklyn Nets vs. New Orleans Pelicans
TJ Warren (rib) - questionable
If Warren sits, Joe Harris and Royce O’Neale will get more minutes in the rotation.
Charlotte Hornets vs. Milwaukee Bucks
Gordon Hayward (hamstring) - doubtful
With Hayward out, Jalen McDaniels is set to get big minutes again for Charlotte.
Jrue Holiday (illness) - probable
Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) - probable
Joe Ingles (conditioning) - available
The Bucks are intact outside of Khris Middleton, who is still dealing with a knee injury.
Washington Wizards vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
Bradley Beal (hamstring) - OUT, expected to miss at least 3 games
With Beal out, Deni Avdija and Corey Kispert should be in the backcourt for Washington.
Detroit Pistons vs. San Antonio Spurs
Devin Vassell (knee) - OUT, sidelined indefinitely
Vassell is going to have a procedure on his knee and has no timetable to return. Keldon Johnson and Jeremy Sochan are great DFS plays for San Antonio, while Malaki Branham might get some extended run with Vassell now out of the picture.
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
Kawhi Leonard (injury management) - TBD
Paul George (hamstring) - TBD
Nicolas Batum (ankle) - unlikely to play
The Clippers pulled the plug on their Thursday game at halftime, so we’ll see if they play their stars on the second night of a back-to-back set.
Naz Reid (back) - questionable
If Reid is out, Rudy Gobert gets elevated in fantasy/DFS lineups.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Denver Nuggets
Donovan Mitchell (rest) - OUT
Darius Garland (thumb) - questionable
Garland could be back after missing some time with the thumb issue, while Mitchell is out for rest. Caris LeVert should be in for either Garland or Mitchell, and is the best value play here.
Jamal Murray (injury management) - TBD
The Nuggets blew out the Clippers Thursday, so Murray didn’t play too much. We’ll see how the Nuggets handle his workload on the second night of a back-to-back set.
Miami Heat vs. Phoenix Suns
No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.
Atlanta Hawks vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Clint Capela (calf) - OUT
Capela remains out, which lifts Onyeka Okongwu in fantasy/DFS lineups.
LeBron James (ankle) - probable
Russell Westbrook (foot) - probable
Austin Reaves (ankle) - OUT
Lonnie Walker (knee) - OUT
James and Westbrook should be in, while Reaves and Walker are out. Troy Brown Jr. is a viable rotation play here, although James and Thomas Bryant are still the best overall options in this LA team.