Why is Donovan Mitchell not playing Friday vs. the Nuggets?

The Cleveland Cavaliers will be without star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell for Friday’s game against the Denver Nuggets. However, fans should not be worried about Mitchell’s absence for this game as it is a standard rest day for the guard. Mitchell has been averaging 36.8 minutes per game over the last 12 contests, including playing nearly 50 minutes in Cleveland’s win over the Bulls recently. The Cavaliers have decided to give him some rest here.

Donovan Mitchell absence impact

Darius Garland is questionable to play, so the big beneficiary here is Caris LeVert. LeVert was getting the start in Garland’s place during the point guard’s absence, but now could man either backcourt spot depending on if Garland suits up. LeVert and Isaac Okoro seem set to get decent minutes and shots in this contest.

Betting

The Cavaliers have won three in a row, but are underdogs at DraftKings Sportsbook despite the Nuggets being on the second day of a back-to-back set. Cleveland should be able to cover the spread if Garland plays, while the under might be the move on the total if it stays in the high 220s.