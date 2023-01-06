 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Why is Donovan Mitchell not playing Friday vs. the Nuggets?

The Cavaliers will be without Donovan Mitchell for Friday’s game vs. the Nuggets. We break down the fantasy basketball and betting impact.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Phoenix Suns v Cleveland Cavaliers
Donovan Mitchell of the Cleveland Cavaliers acknowledges the fans during the first half against the Phoenix Suns at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on January 04, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images

The Cleveland Cavaliers will be without star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell for Friday’s game against the Denver Nuggets. However, fans should not be worried about Mitchell’s absence for this game as it is a standard rest day for the guard. Mitchell has been averaging 36.8 minutes per game over the last 12 contests, including playing nearly 50 minutes in Cleveland’s win over the Bulls recently. The Cavaliers have decided to give him some rest here.

Donovan Mitchell absence impact

Fantasy basketball

Darius Garland is questionable to play, so the big beneficiary here is Caris LeVert. LeVert was getting the start in Garland’s place during the point guard’s absence, but now could man either backcourt spot depending on if Garland suits up. LeVert and Isaac Okoro seem set to get decent minutes and shots in this contest.

Betting

The Cavaliers have won three in a row, but are underdogs at DraftKings Sportsbook despite the Nuggets being on the second day of a back-to-back set. Cleveland should be able to cover the spread if Garland plays, while the under might be the move on the total if it stays in the high 220s.

