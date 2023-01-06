Who can clinch a playoff berth, first round bye in Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season

The 2022-23 NFL regular season wraps up this weekend and the playoff bracket will be finalized by the close of the Lions-Packers Sunday Night Football game. The league has three playoff spots still up for grabs and only three seeds are locked in heading into the weekend.

The weekend opens with a Saturday doubleheader with the Chiefs traveling to face the Raiders and the Jaguars hosting the Titans. The Chiefs can clinch the No. 1 seed with a win, but would still have to wait on the Bills-Patriots result for their home field advantage opportunity. If the Chiefs lose, they would be waiting for the Bills-Patriots and Bengals-Ravens results. Jaguars-Titans is fairly black and white with the winner claiming the AFC South title. Jacksonville still has a playoff opportunity without the division title, but it requires waiting until Sunday’s results.

Sunday is a much busier day with plenty on the line. Here’s a look at the complete list of playoff clinching scenarios for the NFC and AFC heading into Week 18.

Clinch NFC East title with:

Win or tie, OR

Cowboys loss or tie

Clinch first-round bye and home-field advantage with:

Win or tie, or

Cowboys loss or tie + 49ers loss or tie

Clinch NFC East title with:

Win + Eagles loss

Clinch first-round bye and home-field advantage with:

Win + Eagles loss + 49ers loss or tie

San Francisco 49ers

Clinch first-round bye and home-field advantage with:

Win + Eagles loss

Clinch playoff berth with:

Win + Packers loss or tie, OR

Tie + Lions tie + Commanders loss or tie

Clinch playoff berth with:

Win + Seahawks loss or tie, OR

Tie + Seahawks loss, OR

Tie + Seahawks tie + Commanders win

Green Bay Packers

Clinch playoff berth with:

Win

Clinch first round bye with:

Win, OR

Tie + Bills tie, OR

Bills loss

Clinch first-round bye and home-field advantage with:

Win + Bills loss or tie, OR

Tie + Bills loss

Clinch first-round bye and home-field advantage with:

Win + Chiefs loss or tie, OR

Tie + Chiefs loss

Clinch AFC South title with:

Win or Tie

Clinch playoff berth with:

Dolphins loss + Patriots loss + Steelers loss

Clinch AFC South title with:

Win

Clinch playoff berth with:

Win, OR

Tie + Dolphins loss or tie + Steelers loss or tie, OR

Dolphins loss + Steelers loss + Jaguars win or tie

Miami Dolphins

Clinch playoff berth with:

Win + Patriots loss or tie, OR

Tie + Patriots loss + Steelers loss or tie

Pittsburgh Steelers

Clinch playoff berth with: