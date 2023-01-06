Who can clinch a playoff berth, first round bye in Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season

The 2022-23 NFL regular season wraps up this weekend and the playoff bracket will be finalized by the close of the Lions-Packers Sunday Night Football game. The league has three playoff spots still up for grabs and only three seeds are locked in heading into the weekend.
The weekend opens with a Saturday doubleheader with the Chiefs traveling to face the Raiders and the Jaguars hosting the Titans. The Chiefs can clinch the No. 1 seed with a win, but would still have to wait on the Bills-Patriots result for their home field advantage opportunity. If the Chiefs lose, they would be waiting for the Bills-Patriots and Bengals-Ravens results. Jaguars-Titans is fairly black and white with the winner claiming the AFC South title. Jacksonville still has a playoff opportunity without the division title, but it requires waiting until Sunday’s results.
Sunday is a much busier day with plenty on the line. Here’s a look at the complete list of playoff clinching scenarios for the NFC and AFC heading into Week 18.
Philadelphia Eagles
Clinch NFC East title with:
- Win or tie, OR
- Cowboys loss or tie
Clinch first-round bye and home-field advantage with:
- Win or tie, or
- Cowboys loss or tie + 49ers loss or tie
Dallas Cowboys
Clinch NFC East title with:
- Win + Eagles loss
Clinch first-round bye and home-field advantage with:
- Win + Eagles loss + 49ers loss or tie
San Francisco 49ers
Clinch first-round bye and home-field advantage with:
- Win + Eagles loss
Seattle Seahawks
Clinch playoff berth with:
- Win + Packers loss or tie, OR
- Tie + Lions tie + Commanders loss or tie
Detroit Lions
Clinch playoff berth with:
- Win + Seahawks loss or tie, OR
- Tie + Seahawks loss, OR
- Tie + Seahawks tie + Commanders win
Green Bay Packers
Clinch playoff berth with:
- Win
Kansas City Chiefs
Clinch first round bye with:
- Win, OR
- Tie + Bills tie, OR
- Bills loss
Clinch first-round bye and home-field advantage with:
- Win + Bills loss or tie, OR
- Tie + Bills loss
Buffalo Bills
Clinch first-round bye and home-field advantage with:
- Win + Chiefs loss or tie, OR
- Tie + Chiefs loss
Jacksonville Jaguars
Clinch AFC South title with:
- Win or Tie
Clinch playoff berth with:
Tennessee Titans
Clinch AFC South title with:
- Win
New England Patriots
Clinch playoff berth with:
- Win, OR
- Tie + Dolphins loss or tie + Steelers loss or tie, OR
- Dolphins loss + Steelers loss + Jaguars win or tie
Miami Dolphins
Clinch playoff berth with:
- Win + Patriots loss or tie, OR
- Tie + Patriots loss + Steelers loss or tie
Pittsburgh Steelers
Clinch playoff berth with:
- Win + Dolphins loss or tie + Patriots loss or tie, OR
- Tie + Dolphins loss + Patriots loss