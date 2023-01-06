 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Who can clinch a playoff berth, first round bye in Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season

The NFL playoff picture will finalize in Week 18. We break down who can punch their ticket for the 2023 NFL Playoffs and how final seeding can settle.

By DKNation Staff
A view of the NFL logo on a football before the AFC Championship game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs on Jan 30, 2022 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The 2022-23 NFL regular season wraps up this weekend and the playoff bracket will be finalized by the close of the Lions-Packers Sunday Night Football game. The league has three playoff spots still up for grabs and only three seeds are locked in heading into the weekend.

The weekend opens with a Saturday doubleheader with the Chiefs traveling to face the Raiders and the Jaguars hosting the Titans. The Chiefs can clinch the No. 1 seed with a win, but would still have to wait on the Bills-Patriots result for their home field advantage opportunity. If the Chiefs lose, they would be waiting for the Bills-Patriots and Bengals-Ravens results. Jaguars-Titans is fairly black and white with the winner claiming the AFC South title. Jacksonville still has a playoff opportunity without the division title, but it requires waiting until Sunday’s results.

Sunday is a much busier day with plenty on the line. Here’s a look at the complete list of playoff clinching scenarios for the NFC and AFC heading into Week 18.

Philadelphia Eagles

Clinch NFC East title with:

  • Win or tie, OR
  • Cowboys loss or tie

Clinch first-round bye and home-field advantage with:

  • Win or tie, or
  • Cowboys loss or tie + 49ers loss or tie

Dallas Cowboys

Clinch NFC East title with:

  • Win + Eagles loss

Clinch first-round bye and home-field advantage with:

  • Win + Eagles loss + 49ers loss or tie

San Francisco 49ers

Clinch first-round bye and home-field advantage with:

  • Win + Eagles loss

Seattle Seahawks

Clinch playoff berth with:

  • Win + Packers loss or tie, OR
  • Tie + Lions tie + Commanders loss or tie

Detroit Lions

Clinch playoff berth with:

  • Win + Seahawks loss or tie, OR
  • Tie + Seahawks loss, OR
  • Tie + Seahawks tie + Commanders win

Green Bay Packers

Clinch playoff berth with:

  • Win

Kansas City Chiefs

Clinch first round bye with:

  • Win, OR
  • Tie + Bills tie, OR
  • Bills loss

Clinch first-round bye and home-field advantage with:

  • Win + Bills loss or tie, OR
  • Tie + Bills loss

Buffalo Bills

Clinch first-round bye and home-field advantage with:

  • Win + Chiefs loss or tie, OR
  • Tie + Chiefs loss

Jacksonville Jaguars

Clinch AFC South title with:

  • Win or Tie

Clinch playoff berth with:

Tennessee Titans

Clinch AFC South title with:

  • Win

New England Patriots

Clinch playoff berth with:

  • Win, OR
  • Tie + Dolphins loss or tie + Steelers loss or tie, OR
  • Dolphins loss + Steelers loss + Jaguars win or tie

Miami Dolphins

Clinch playoff berth with:

  • Win + Patriots loss or tie, OR
  • Tie + Patriots loss + Steelers loss or tie

Pittsburgh Steelers

Clinch playoff berth with:

  • Win + Dolphins loss or tie + Patriots loss or tie, OR
  • Tie + Dolphins loss + Patriots loss

