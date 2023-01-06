NBA SAME GAME PARLAY: DraftKings Sportsbook Cheat Sheet for Nets vs. Pelicans

I’ve created a three-leg Same Game Parlay on DraftKings Sportsbook for Nets-Pelicans, with the odds coming out to +320.

Here is the Same Game Parlay:

Let’s walk through each of the legs, along with an injury report breakdown ahead of tonight’s matchup.

Place your NBA bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

INJURY REPORT

Brooklyn Nets

T.J. Warren (rib) — Questionable

New Orleans Pelicans

Larry Nance Jr. (shoulder) — Questionable

Willy Hernangomez (ankle) — Questionable

Zion Williamson (hamstring) — OUT

Brandon Ingram (toe) — OUT

CJ McCollum Over 22.5 Points

The Pelicans are running out of scoring options. Brandon Ingram was already sidelined with a toe injury, and now Zion Williamson will be out for at least a few weeks with a hamstring strain. I would expect New Orleans to be VERY cautious with Zion’s rehab, as hamstrings can be very tricky for someone with his size and explosiveness.

That leaves McCollum as the de facto No. 1 option for the foreseeable future. So far, he’s looked the part. The veteran guard racked up 28 points on relatively efficient shooting — including 5-11 from three — in his last game. He should be a looking at a 25% usage rate or higher moving forward, so 23-plus points is extremely doable tonight.

Kyrie Irving Over 24.5 Points

I took the over on Kyrie’s points in my last Nets Same Game Parlay, and I’m going right back to it tonight. As I discussed in that article, while Kevin Durant is still clearly the guy in Brooklyn, Irving has been more of a steady scoring presence lately.

Kyrie has racked up 25-plus points in seven of his last eight games. He’s also been ridiculously efficient from behind the arc, boasting a 45.7% 3-point average over that stretch. As long as Irving continues to produce at a high level, we’ll ride the hot hand.

Nets -3.5

It’s going to be an uphill battle for New Orleans tonight. Beating any team without two of your three best players is always a challenge. Beating one of the hottest teams in the league under those circumstances is almost impossible.

The Nets did drop their last contest against Chicago, but before that they were riding a 12-game win streak. We saw New Orleans struggle at times without Williamson and Ingram against the Rockets on Wednesday. As long as the Nets play up to their potential, I’m just not sure how the Pelicans can keep up with them offensively.

Same Game Parlay Record

For full transparency, I am keeping track of my Same Game Parlay results. Check out the full breakdown below.

Jeff Pratt’s Same Game Parlay Article Record Game Result Profit/Loss Game Result Profit/Loss Lakers-Bucks Loss -50 Lakers-Cavs Loss -50 Bulls-Knicks Win 170 Bucks-Mavs Loss -50 Suns-Mavs Loss -50 Lakers-Nuggets Loss -50 Bucks-Grizzlies Loss -50 Bucks-Warriors Loss -50 Celtics-Clippers Win 155 Knicks-Mavs Win 175 Kings-Jazz Win 225 Nets-Bulls Loss -50 Celtics-Mavs Loss -50 -> Total +/- (+) 275 -> Current Record 4-9

Place your NBA bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.