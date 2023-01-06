Who can be eliminated from playoff contention in Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season

The NFL closes out the 2022-23 regular season this weekend, and Week 18 will provide plenty of fireworks as the 2023 NFL Playoffs bracket is settled. The final three teams will secure a playoff berth and remaining seeding will be sorted out.

That also means several teams will be officially eliminated from contention. Seven of the eight teams with an elimination scenario are out with just a loss. The Jaguars are the exception due to their AFC South standing. If the Jaguars beat the Titans they clinch the AFC South. If they lose to the Titans, they still have a chance at a wild card berth if the Dolphins, Patriots, and Steelers all lose.

The NFC features plenty of intrigue given how the league elected to schedule out Week 18’s Sunday slate. The Seahawks play the Rams at 4:25 p.m. ET while the Packers play the Lions at 8:20 p.m. ET. If Seattle beats LA, Detroit will be eliminated from playoff contention before kickoff and Green Bay theoretically has an easier opportunity to clinch. If the Seahawks lose to the Rams, then Lions-Packers features a playoff berth going to the winner.

Here are the full elimination scenarios for Week 18.

Eliminated from playoff contention with:

Loss, OR

Tie + Lions win, OR

Tie + Lions tie + Commanders win, OR

Packers win

Eliminated from playoff contention with:

Loss, OR

Tie + Seahawks tie + Commanders loss or tie, OR

Seahawks win

Eliminated from playoff contention with:

Loss or tie

Eliminated from playoff contention with:

Loss or tie

Eliminated from AFC South title contention with:

Loss

Eliminated from playoff contention with:

Loss + Dolphins win or tie, OR

Loss + Patriots win or tie, OR

Loss + Steelers win or tie

Eliminated from playoff contention with:

Loss + Dolphins win or tie, OR

Loss + Jaguars loss, OR

Loss + Steelers win or tie, OR

Tie + Dolphins win, OR

Tie + Steelers win

Eliminated from playoff contention with:

Loss, OR

Tie + Patriots tie, OR

Tie + Steelers win, OR

Patriots win

Eliminated from playoff contention with: