Who can be eliminated from playoff contention in Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season

The NFL closes out the 2022-23 regular season this weekend, and Week 18 will provide plenty of fireworks as the 2023 NFL Playoffs bracket is settled. The final three teams will secure a playoff berth and remaining seeding will be sorted out.
That also means several teams will be officially eliminated from contention. Seven of the eight teams with an elimination scenario are out with just a loss. The Jaguars are the exception due to their AFC South standing. If the Jaguars beat the Titans they clinch the AFC South. If they lose to the Titans, they still have a chance at a wild card berth if the Dolphins, Patriots, and Steelers all lose.
The NFC features plenty of intrigue given how the league elected to schedule out Week 18’s Sunday slate. The Seahawks play the Rams at 4:25 p.m. ET while the Packers play the Lions at 8:20 p.m. ET. If Seattle beats LA, Detroit will be eliminated from playoff contention before kickoff and Green Bay theoretically has an easier opportunity to clinch. If the Seahawks lose to the Rams, then Lions-Packers features a playoff berth going to the winner.
Here are the full elimination scenarios for Week 18.
Seattle Seahawks
Eliminated from playoff contention with:
- Loss, OR
- Tie + Lions win, OR
- Tie + Lions tie + Commanders win, OR
- Packers win
Detroit Lions
Eliminated from playoff contention with:
- Loss, OR
- Tie + Seahawks tie + Commanders loss or tie, OR
- Seahawks win
Green Bay Packers
Eliminated from playoff contention with:
- Loss or tie
Tennessee Titans
Eliminated from playoff contention with:
- Loss or tie
Jacksonville Jaguars
Eliminated from AFC South title contention with:
- Loss
Eliminated from playoff contention with:
- Loss + Dolphins win or tie, OR
- Loss + Patriots win or tie, OR
- Loss + Steelers win or tie
New England Patriots
Eliminated from playoff contention with:
- Loss + Dolphins win or tie, OR
- Loss + Jaguars loss, OR
- Loss + Steelers win or tie, OR
- Tie + Dolphins win, OR
- Tie + Steelers win
Miami Dolphins
Eliminated from playoff contention with:
- Loss, OR
- Tie + Patriots tie, OR
- Tie + Steelers win, OR
- Patriots win
Pittsburgh Steelers
Eliminated from playoff contention with:
- Loss, OR
- Tie + Dolphins tie, OR
- Tie + Patriots tie, OR
- Dolphins win, OR
- Patriots win