Report: Mets growing frustrated with Correa over contract disputes

How many teams can a player agree to a deal with in one offseason? Free agent shortstop Carlos Correa may try and find out. Initially, it was reported that Correa was signing with the San Francisco Giants. Then, following an issue with his physical, the New York Mets reportedly swooped in and agreed to a deal. Now, the Mets are growing frustrated with Correa’s camp over contract disputes and are considering ending talks, per SNY’s Andy Martino.

Correa’s initial agreed-upon deal with the Giants was for 13 years and $350 million. The Mets came in and offered 12 years and $315 million. Unfortunately, they are encountering the same issues with Correa’s physical stemming from a leg surgery he had while in the minor leagues. Now, Correa could be on the move yet again as talks with the Mets are souring, and other teams are rumored to be sparking up conversations again. There is at least one team in contact with him, per Jon Heyman, and there is speculation that the team is the Minnesota Twins.

Correa opted for a short-term contract in free agency last offseason, signing with the Twins and opting out for a bigger deal. It had appeared to work out but now Correa could find himself in a similar situation. At 28 years old, Correa is looking for a long-term deal to take him to the end of his career. He hit .291 with 22 HRs and 64 RBI this past season in Minnesota. The issues with his leg must be pretty serious if teams are scared off and don’t want to add one of the premier shortstops in the Majors.