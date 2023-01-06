 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Carlos Alcaraz will miss Australian Open due to injury

The No. 1 player in the world will not be competing in the first Grand Slam tournament of the year.

By David Fucillo
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain Carlos Alcaraz of Spain receives the trophy as best ATP player of 2022 during day four of the Nitto ATP Finals at Pala Alpitour on November 16, 2022 in Turin, Italy. Photo by Sportinfoto/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

US Open champion Carlos Alcaraz announced on Friday that he will not be able to compete at the 2023 Australian Open or the Care A2+ Kooyong Classic tuneup tournament due to injury. He posted on Twitter that he suffered an injury to the semimembranosus muscle in his right leg while training. It is one of the muscles that is part of the hamstring.

Alcaraz is coming off a 2022 US Open victory as the No. 3 seed, capped by a championship match victory over Casper Ruud in four sets. It was his first career Grand Slam title and the first time he’d advanced past the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam tournament.

Alcaraz is currently No. 1 in the world. He had the second best odds to win the tournament behind Novak Djokovic. The odds have been pulled at DraftKings Sportsbook, but we can likely expect Daniil Medvedev and Rafael Nadal to move up behind Djokovic for the best odds to win the tournament.

