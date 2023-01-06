Keldon Johnson OUT for rest of Friday’s game vs. Pistons with hamstring injury

San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson, who has been the team’s leading scorer this season, will not return for the rest of Friday’s game against the Detroit Pistons due to a hamstring injury. The Spurs are now down their two best players this season, with Devin Vassell sidelined until potentially past the All-Star break with a knee injury.

Spurs’ Keldon Johnson has a left hamstring injury and is OUT for the remainder of tonight’s Pistons-Spurs game. — Brett Siegel (@BrettSiegelNBA) January 7, 2023

The Spurs haven’t been good this season and are about a month away from going into complete tank mode for Victor Wembanyama, so this isn’t the worst thing in the world when it comes to their future plans. However, Johnson is key member of this core and one of the few players the Spurs have committed money towards for the future. They’ll hope this is a minor injury and he can get back on the court within a few days.

If Johnson is out for more than a few games, Jeremy Sochan will continue to get more shots in this offense. Josh Richardson, who started this game for Vassell, will also be in line for an expanded role.