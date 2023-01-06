 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Keldon Johnson OUT for rest of Friday’s game vs. Pistons with hamstring injury

Johnson has been San Antonio’s top scorer this season.

By Chinmay Vaidya
San Antonio Spurs v New York Knicks
Keldon Johnson of the San Antonio Spurs celebrates his three point shot during the second half at Madison Square Garden on January 04, 2023 in New York City. The New York Knicks defeated the San Antonio Spurs 117-114.
Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson, who has been the team’s leading scorer this season, will not return for the rest of Friday’s game against the Detroit Pistons due to a hamstring injury. The Spurs are now down their two best players this season, with Devin Vassell sidelined until potentially past the All-Star break with a knee injury.

The Spurs haven’t been good this season and are about a month away from going into complete tank mode for Victor Wembanyama, so this isn’t the worst thing in the world when it comes to their future plans. However, Johnson is key member of this core and one of the few players the Spurs have committed money towards for the future. They’ll hope this is a minor injury and he can get back on the court within a few days.

If Johnson is out for more than a few games, Jeremy Sochan will continue to get more shots in this offense. Josh Richardson, who started this game for Vassell, will also be in line for an expanded role.

