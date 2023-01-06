Anthony Edwards OUT for rest of Friday’s game vs. Clippers with hip injury

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards will not return for the rest of Friday’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers due to a hip injury. Edwards has dealt with lingering hip issues throughout the season but it has never caused him to miss time.

Anthony Edwards is OUT for the remainder of Wolves-Clippers with left hip soreness. — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) January 7, 2023

Edwards will finish the game with five points, five assists and three rebounds in 23 minutes. The Timberwolves are blowing out the Clippers, so there’s no reason to worry from a game result standpoint in Minnesota. This is likely a precautionary move by the organization given how important Edwards is. We’ll get more clarity on the severity of his injury in the coming days.

If Edwards is out for an extended period of time. Jaden McDaniels and Kyle Anderson are set to get big minutes on the perimeter for Minnesota. McDaniels has emerged as a strong role player this season, while Anderson has yet to click as he’s dealt with back injuries on and off.