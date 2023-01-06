Chris Paul OUT for rest of Friday’s game vs. Heat with hip soreness

Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul will not return to Friday’s game against the Miami Heat due to hip soreness. Damion Lee started the second half ahead of Paul for Phoenix.

The Suns are already down their leading scorer in Devin Booker, who is going to be out for at least a few more weeks if not more with a groin injury he aggravated on Christmas Day. Paul has already missed time this season with a heel injury, and now appears set to miss time with a hip issue. Cameron Payne, who would be the backup point guard, is also dealing with a foot injury and wasn’t available to play Friday.

If Paul is out for an extended period of time, Lee and Landry Shamet will take on bigger roles as playmakers in this offense. The scoring load with fall further on Deandre Ayton and Mikal Bridges, who will try to keep the Suns afloat until the star backcourt players come back.