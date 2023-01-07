2 TEs to start and 2 TEs to fade in Week 18 fantasy football

Navigating Week 18 in fantasy football is always a tricky task, as players at any position may not be playing meaningful games in the season finale, thus hindering their fantasy ceiling. Thankfully, many of the top tight ends should suit up and take the field this week, but in the case of needing a switch to benefit your strategy, we’re outlining which names to consider and which to steer clear from this week.

Tight End Starts

After playing like one of the premier players at his position for much of the latter half of the season, Engram put up a dud in last week’s win over the Texans. But despite being limited to just one catch on two targets for 16 yards, it shouldn’t create cause for concern heading into Week 18. After facing the 30th-ranked run defense last week, the Titans’ second-ranked run defense should force Trevor Lawrence and company to beat them through the air on Saturday. Additionally, Tennessee allows the sixth-most fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends.

Higbee had just three catches for 11 yards last week, but prior to last week’s dud, he posted a combined 121 yards and three touchdowns in Weeks 15 and 16. With the receiving corps limited in light of Cooper Kupp’s injury, Baker Mayfield has quickly found his favorite target in Higbee, and the duo should be equipped to exploit that connection versus Seattle. The Seahawks head into Sunday giving up the most fantasy points per game to tight ends, and they surrendered double-digit fantasy points to the position in 12 games this season.

Tight End Sits

The Steelers may be on a three-game win streak but it’s coincided with Freiermuth closing out the regular season on a cold note. The veteran tight end has just 10.2 fantasy points over his last two games, and in Week 15 he put together a goose egg versus the Panthers. The Browns’ seventh-ranked pass defense has allowed just two touchdowns and the seventh-fewest fantasy points to tight ends, and Freiermuth himself has already struggled against them. Back in Week 3, he was limited to two catches for 41 yards and 6.1 PPR fantasy points.

Henry is coming off a solid 10.2 PPR fantasy performance in last week’s win over the Dolphins, but does that mean he can be trusted in Week 18? That marked just his fourth game this season with double-digit fantasy scoring, and prior to last week, he had a goose egg after seeing zero targets. The Bills allow the fewest fantasy points to opposing tight ends and have not allowed a single touchdown from the position this season, with Henry himself being at the expense of their defense already. Back in Week 13, he was held to two catches for 13 yards and 3.3 PPR fantasy points versus Buffalo.