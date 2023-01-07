Full undercard for Gervonta Davis vs. Luis Garcia lightweight fight

Gervonta “Tank” Davis (27-0) will put his undefeated record on the line Saturday, Jan 7, against Hector Luis Garcia (16-0) at the Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. This match will be the main event on a six-fight card that will begin at 9:00 pm ET.

This Saturday’s fight will be a homecoming for Davis and his first fight without Mayweather Productions as he will now embark on his own path. Garcia normally fights in the featherweight class but will step up to the lightweight class for this one. The ring walk for this matchup is expected to take place around 12:00 a.m. ET.

While they are the main event, let’s take a look at some odds for the other fights on the night courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. When looking at the initial odds, there are several large favorites, so barring something major, the oddsmakers don’t expect many upsets to happen. The fighter with the smallest odds of the bunch is Rashidi Ellis (24-0), who will take on Roiman Villa (25-1), but it would take a major upset for the welterweight fighter to lose his first career bout.

Gervonta Davis -1600 vs. Luis Garcia +800

Jaron Ennis -3500 vs. Karen Chukhadzhian +1100

Rashidi Ellis -550 vs. Roiman Villa +370

Demetrius Andrade -4000 vs. Demond Nicholson +1200

Full Card for Gervonta Davis vs. Luis Garcia