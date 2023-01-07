Gervonta Davis vs. Hector Luis Garcia: Live updates, round-by-round scoring, winner

The lightweight division gets a main event to open 2023 as Gervonta “Tank” Davis puts his WBA regular title on the line against Hector Luis Garcia. The bout takes place at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC on Showtime PPV. The main card gets started at 9 p.m. ET and the main event is expected to get started at approximately midnight.

Davis is 27-0 with 25 knockouts in his career. He last fought this past May when he stopped Rolando Romero in the sixth round to retain his title. It marked his third straight successful defense of a title he won in December 2019 when he stopped Yuriorkis Gamboa in the second round. That fight also marked his first fight after moving up from junior lightweight.

Garcia 16-0 (3 NCs) with ten knockouts on the books. He is making a move up from junior lightweight after beating Roger Gutiérrez last August to claim the WBA title. He’s won four fights since finishing in a third-round no contest against Marco Acevedo in December 2020.

Davis comes into the bout as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is a -1600 favorite while Garcia is a +800 underdog. Total rounds is installed at 7.5 with the over priced at -125 and the under priced at -105. The favored fight outcome is Davis by stoppage at -400 followed by a Davis decision at +350. Garcia outcomes are +1400 for a decision win and +1800 for a stoppage win.

