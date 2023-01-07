Jaron Ennis vs. Karen Chukhadzhian: Live updates, round-by-round scoring, winner

The lighter weights are on display Saturday night at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. Gervonta “Tank” Davis and Hector Luis Garcia top the card in a lightweight title bout, but the night will also include a welterweight title fight. Jaron Ennis and Karen Chukhadzhian face off ahead of the main event with the IBF’s interim championship on the line.

FIGHT INFO

Ennis comes into the bout with a 29-0 record with one no contest. His no contest came in his last title bout, which was against Chris van Heerden for the IBO welterweight title. The December 2020 fight was stopped in the first round after van Heerden suffered a cut from an accidental head clash.

Chukhadzhian is 21-1 and is fighting for the first time since winning the IBF Inter-Continental title in July when Blake Minto retired after six rounds.

Ennis comes into the bout as a heavy favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is a -3500 favorite while Chukhadzhian is a +1100 underdog. The favored fight outcome is Ennis by stoppage at -1200. An Ennis decision is +700. Chukhadzhian winning outcomes are +1800 for a stoppage and +2500 for a decision.

Jaron Ennis vs. Karen Chukhadzhian round-by-round results

