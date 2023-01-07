How much are Gervonta Davis and Hector Luis Garcia getting paid for Saturday’s lightweight bout

The lightweight division will be in the spotlight Saturday evening in Washington, D.C. as Gervonta Davis and Hector Luis Garcia face off for the WBA (Regular) title. The fighters will hit the ring close to midnight on Saturday night with the main event started three hours prior. Showtime is broadcasting the fight.

Davis is making his fourth defense of the title he first won when he beat Yuriorkis Gamboa via 12th round TKO. He is 27-0 with 25 knockouts and this fight with Garcia is the first of a two-bout deal against 16-0 (3 NCs) Hector Garcia and a 23-0 Ryan Garcia. Hector last fought in August when he beat Roger Gutiérrez via unanimous decision to claim the WBA junior lightweight title.

Given that Davis is the champ, it’s no surprise he is expected to get the higher pay day. There has not been an official news release, but we’ve got some projections based on the usual suspects at Total Sportal and Sports Payouts. The former is projecting Davis gets $1.5 million guaranteed and Garcia gets $350,000 with a 60/40 PPV split. The latter is projecting $1 million and $500,000 with a 70/30 PPT split, respectively.