When was the last time the Jaguars clinched the AFC South division title

The Jacksonville Jaguars have clinched the AFC South title and a playoff berth with a 20-16 over the division rival Tennessee Titans. In the end it was the Jaguars defense that stepped up in the second half, stopping the Titans repeatedly, but most importantly, DE Josh Allen scoring off a fumble recovery precipitated by a Rashawn Jenkins hit on Titans QB Joshua Dobbs.

The Jaguars were dead last in the division and the league the last two seasons with just four wins total in those two years. The last time they went to the playoffs was in 2017, when head coach Doug Marrone and quarterback Blake Bortles led them to the AFC Championship game in Foxboro. Jacksonville led the New England Patriots 20-10 in the 4th quarter and 20-17 with led than three minutes remaining, but as we know, Tom Brady did his thing and kept the Jaguars from going to their first Super Bowl.