Full list of tee times for Round 3 of 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions

The 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions tees off at 12:35 p.m. ET on Saturday from Kapalua in Hawai’i. We have a full list of tee times, including the featured groups.

By DKNation Staff
Collin Morikawa of the United States reacts after making par on the second green during the second round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions at Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club on January 06, 2023 in Lahaina, Hawaii. Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

Collin Morikawa takes a two-shot lead into the last two rounds of the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions on Saturday at Kapalua on the island of Maui in Hawai’i. The two-time major winner is at -16 after rounds of 64 & 66 after 36 holes on the Par 73 track, which has invited the Top 30 from last year’s FedEx Cup points list, as well as the winners of all PGA TOUR events from the 2021-22 season.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook Morikawa is the favorite to win at +210, with the T2 Scottie Scheffler the second choice at +280. The T4 Jordan Spieth is the third choice at +700

The third round of the tournament gets underway on Saturday with tee times starting at 12:35 p.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action from 4-6 p.m. on NBC, and from 6-8 p.m. on Golf Channel.

PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player starting at 12:45 p.m until the last shot is holed.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 3 of the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions on Saturday. Xander Schauffele withdrew in the middle of the second round on Friday, so there are just 38 players remaining in the field.

2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions Round 3 Tee Times

Time (ET) Golfer 1 Golfer 2
3:45 PM Collin Morikawa Scottie Scheffler
3:35 PM J.J. Spaun Jordan Spieth
3:25 PM Tom Kim Matt Fitzpatrick
3:15 PM Jon Rahm Luke List
3:05 PM Corey Conners Tony Finau
2:55 PM Aaron Wise Brian Harman
2:40 PM K.H. Lee J.T. Poston
2:30 PM Seamus Power Hideki Matsuyama
2:20 PM Tom Hoge Adam Scott
2:10 PM Will Zalatoris Sahith Theegala
2:00 PM Sungjae Im Trey Mullinax
1:50 PM Russell Henley Ryan Brehm
1:35 PM Viktor Hovland Scott Stallings
1:25 PM Justin Thomas Max Homa
1:15 PM Keegan Bradley Cameron Young
1:05 PM Patrick Cantlay Mackenzie Hughes
12:55 PM Sepp Straka Adam Svensson
12:45 PM Chez Reavie Sam Burns
12:35 PM Billy Horschel Chad Ramey

