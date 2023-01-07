Full list of tee times for Round 3 of 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions

Collin Morikawa takes a two-shot lead into the last two rounds of the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions on Saturday at Kapalua on the island of Maui in Hawai’i. The two-time major winner is at -16 after rounds of 64 & 66 after 36 holes on the Par 73 track, which has invited the Top 30 from last year’s FedEx Cup points list, as well as the winners of all PGA TOUR events from the 2021-22 season.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook Morikawa is the favorite to win at +210, with the T2 Scottie Scheffler the second choice at +280. The T4 Jordan Spieth is the third choice at +700

The third round of the tournament gets underway on Saturday with tee times starting at 12:35 p.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action from 4-6 p.m. on NBC, and from 6-8 p.m. on Golf Channel.

PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player starting at 12:45 p.m until the last shot is holed.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 3 of the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions on Saturday. Xander Schauffele withdrew in the middle of the second round on Friday, so there are just 38 players remaining in the field.