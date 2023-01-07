Is there a cut line at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions

The PGA TOUR kicks off 2023 with the Sentry Tournament of Champions, an exclusive “elevated event” that features a smaller field and larger purse than most tournaments. The field is made up of all-stars from Scottie Scheffler and Patrick Cantlay to Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas.

Unlike most PGA TOUR events, the Sentry Tournament of Champions will not feature a cut after the halfway mark following play on Friday. The invitational has a smaller-than-usual 39-person field, but that means all those participating will play the weekend. And with 17 of the world’s top 20 golfers in the field, anything could happen over the next four days.

Jon Rahm entered as the betting favorite to win the tournament, with his odds set at +650 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Scheffler is just behind at +900.

PGA TOUR events with cuts generally feature either 132, 144 or 156 golfers, of which approximately half make it to the weekend based on their scoring over the first two days of play. But the Sentry Tournament of Champions limited field means that every participating golfer will have a chance to play through Saturday and Sunday at the Plantation Course at Kapaula and will not be subject to a cut, no matter how high their scores.

The Sentry Tournament of Champions will tee off on Thursday, Jan. 5 and run through Sunday, Jan. 8.