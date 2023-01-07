NFL playoff picture: What does Titans-Jaguars mean for AFC standings

The Tennessee Titans-Jacksonville Jaguars AFC South showdown in Week 18 of the NFL season will have major playoff implications. Here’s what you need to know about how this tilt will impact the Titans, Jaguars, and the AFC playoff picture.

Titans playoff picture

Sitting at 7-9, the Titans enter Week 18 as the second-place team in the AFC South behind the Jaguars. The only chance the Titans have of making the playoffs is with a win over the first-place Jags.

If the Titans do emerge victorious, Tennessee will be crowned AFC South champions for the third consecutive campaign. They will also be the No. 4 seed in the AFC playoffs and host at least one playoff game in Nashville. They would square off against the fifth-seeded team in the AFC.

Jaguars playoff picture

The Jaguars’ playoff scenarios are a little more complicated. The easiest solution for the 8-8 Jags is for Jacksonville to beat Tennessee on Saturday and lock up the four seed in the AFC. If the Jaguars and Titans’ Week 18 battle ended in a tie, the Jaguars would also win the AFC South, be the No. 4 seed in the AFC and host a playoff game.

If the Jaguars lose, though. Their road becomes much, much tougher. Jacksonville could still become the seventh seed with a loss if the Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers all lose, too.