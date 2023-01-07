NFL playoff picture: What does Chiefs-Raiders mean for AFC standings

The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 18 of the NFL season. Kickoff from Allegiant Stadium is set for 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, January 7 at 4:30 p.m. ET, with the game airing on ESPN and ABC. Despite the Raiders being eliminated from playoff contention, this game still has playoff ties.

Chiefs playoff picture

With the cancelation of the Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game due to the unfortunate incident involving Damar Hamlin, the Chiefs’ road to the No. 1 seed in the AFC looks a lot easier.

All the Chiefs have to do now is beat the Raiders in Week 18 to earn the No. 1 spot and a first-round bye in the AFC playoffs. Kansas City could lose their clash with the Raiders and still earn a first-round bye if the Patriots defeat the Bills in the final game of the campaign. However, if the Chiefs lose and the Bills win then the Chiefs would be the two-seed.

If that happens, the Chiefs would then play either the Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots or Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wild Card Round of the 2023 NFL playoffs.