How can Jaguars clinch a playoff berth in Week 18?

The Jacksonville Jaguars host the Tennessee Titans in one of the most important games on the Week 18 schedule. The NFL flexed the matchup to Saturday in part due to the implications. Kickoff at TIAA Bank Field is set for 8:15 p.m. ET and the game will air on both ESPN and ABC. The Jaguars are a 6.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

This is a win-and-in game for both teams. If the Jaguars win, they claim the AFC South title. If the Titans win, they claim the AFC South title. However, the Jaguars have a second possible in for the 2023 NFL Playoffs. If they lose to the Titans, they can still claim a wild card berth with losses by the Dolphins, Patriots, and Steelers on Sunday. The Titans have no such alternate path.

The Patriots travel to face the Bills and are a 7.5-point underdog. New England needs a win to get in and Buffalo is playing for a chance at home-field in the playoffs. The Steelers host the Browns and are a 2.5-point favorite. Cleveland can only play spoiler while Pittsburgh needs a win to have a shot at a playoff berth. The Dolphins host the Jets and are a field goal favorite. New York is eliminated from playoff contention while Miami needs a win and a Patriots loss to claim the final wild card berth.