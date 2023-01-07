Should you start Jarrett Stidham in DFS in Week 18?

Most of the fantasy football community didn’t bother to look at Jarrett Stidham on quarterback waivers last week, let alone start him in lineups for fantasy championships. The third-year QB went on to have one of the best outings of any fantasy player in Week 17. He completed 23-of-34 passes for 365 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions while rushing seven times for 34 yards — posting 26 standard fantasy points against a formidable San Francisco 49ers defense, no less. Just like we predicted, right?

The Las Vegas Raiders didn’t see this level of production in 15 games from Derek Carr, so it’s clear that Stidham warrants consideration on Saturday’s DFS market when the team takes on the Kansas City Chiefs in their final meeting of the regular season.

Should you start Jarrett Stidham in NFL DFS in Week 18?

Coming in as the third-most expensive of the four QBs that are expected to start in Saturday’s games, Stidham is priced at $5,400. Battling a slight elbow injury, you’ll have to closely monitor his status as we inch closer to kickoff, but it shouldn’t keep him from suiting up with that bargain price. With all of his receiving weapons in line to finish the season, Stidham could shine once again in a low-pressure game against the Chiefs' pass defense.