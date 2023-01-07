Should you start Jerick McKinnon in DFS in Week 18?

Jerick McKinnon posted 17.6 fantasy points in the Kansas City Chiefs’ Week 17 win over the Denver Broncos. He’s been one of the most reliable fantasy running backs in the second half of the 2022-23 season — averaging at least 82 total yards in the last five games, and has scored eight touchdowns in that frame.

The Chiefs have a favorable matchup against a down-and-out Las Vegas Raiders team in Week 18, whose defense has allowed 374.0 yards per game to opponents over the previous three contests.

Should you start Jerick McKinnon in NFL DFS in Week 18?

McKinnon is currently the fourth-most expensive RB on the Saturday afternoon slate in Week 18. At $6,300, DraftKings believes that his recent hot streak will continue against a Raiders defense that has essentially thrown in the towel for the year. It’s uncertain how intensely head coach Andy Reid plans to push the offense. They are getting ready for a deep playoff run, but also need this win in order to have a chance at the home-field advantage and a bye week in the AFC. With Isiah Pacheco priced cheaper at $5,600, the rookie may be a more suitable option in your lineup if you want to break the bank at another position. Especially if Reid decides to conserve McKinnon’s run/pass-catching ability for the postseason.