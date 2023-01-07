How can Titans clinch a playoff berth in Week 18?

The Tennessee Titans enter a crucial Week 18 matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars with the AFC South division title on the line. The Titans won the division last season and were also the top seed in the AFC playoffs, beating out the Bills and Chiefs. If the Titans can win, they’d be the 4-seed this time around. Let’s look at the playoff scenarios for the Titans in Week 18 on Saturday.

The Titans and Jaguars play for the division on Saturday night. Very simple, if the Titans win, they’re in. That is the only way the Titans can get into the postseason. They’ll have to do so behind backup QB Joshua Dobbs, who is starting over rookie Malik Willis. Ryan Tannehill is injured. Tennessee will likely need to lean on RB Derrick Henry in this game while playing defense against a feisty Jags’ offense.

The Titans are a 6.5-point underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook. They are +235 on the moneyline while the Jaguars are -280 favorites.