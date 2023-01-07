 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How can Titans clinch a playoff berth in Week 18?

The Titans are on the verge of a playoff berth. We break down how they can clinch a spot in the 2023 NFL Playoffs in Week 18.

By mike.turay1
Head Coach Mike Vrabel of the Tennessee Titans on the sidelines during a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Nissan Stadium on December 29, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Cowboys defeated the Titans 27-13. Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The Tennessee Titans enter a crucial Week 18 matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars with the AFC South division title on the line. The Titans won the division last season and were also the top seed in the AFC playoffs, beating out the Bills and Chiefs. If the Titans can win, they’d be the 4-seed this time around. Let’s look at the playoff scenarios for the Titans in Week 18 on Saturday.

The Titans and Jaguars play for the division on Saturday night. Very simple, if the Titans win, they’re in. That is the only way the Titans can get into the postseason. They’ll have to do so behind backup QB Joshua Dobbs, who is starting over rookie Malik Willis. Ryan Tannehill is injured. Tennessee will likely need to lean on RB Derrick Henry in this game while playing defense against a feisty Jags’ offense.

The Titans are a 6.5-point underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook. They are +235 on the moneyline while the Jaguars are -280 favorites.

