Should you start Isiah Pacheco in DFS in Week 18?

Saturday’s DFS slate presents some tough decisions to make in lineups with teams competing for their playoff spots. The Kansas City Chiefs need to wrap up their season on a high note if they want to hold off the Buffalo Bills for the top overall seed in the AFC.

While the Bills-Bengals matchup won’t be resumed, the Chiefs still need to focus on the goal ahead — defeating the Las Vegas Raiders. Head coach Andy Reid also doesn’t want to wear down his team with such an arduous playoff road ahead. Which brings us to our next question: Who can be trusted in the Kansas City offense in the final regular-season game?

It wouldn’t be shocking to see the Chiefs take an early lead on the Raiders, and then cruise with the running game the rest of the way. If that ends up being the case, then Isiah Pacheco could be in for a heavier workload on Saturday. The rookie logged nine carries for 31 yards and one touchdown in the Chiefs’ 27-24 win over the Denver Broncos last week.

Should you start Isiah Pacheco in NFL DFS in Week 18?

DraftKings has Pacheco priced at $5,600, which is cheaper than backfield mate Jerick McKinnon at $6,300. This isn’t surprising given McKinnon’s dominance in the Chiefs’ passing attack in recent weeks. Pacheco’s consistent 14.7 carries per contest since Week 10 merits some value here.