How can Patriots clinch a playoff berth in Week 18?

The New England Patriots enter Week 18 vs. the Buffalo Bills with a chance to clinch a playoff berth in the 2022 postseason. The Patriots have lost four of the past six games but were able to pick up a win over the Miami Dolphins last week. That win put the Pats in a good position to get into the playoffs. Here we’ll look at the scenarios for New England to clinch in Week 18 on Sunday.

The Patriots clinch a playoff berth with a win. That’s the simple one. If the Patriots tie and the Dolphins tie/lose and the Steelers tie/lose, the Patriots would get in. If the Patriots lose on Sunday, they also get in if Miami and Pittsburgh lose and the Jaguars win/tie with the Titans on Saturday. That pretty much covers it if you’re a Pats fan.

The Bills will have a better handle on whether or not they’ll need to play this game out after Saturday. If the Chiefs beat the Raiders, the Bills can’t get the 1-seed in the AFC. If the Raiders somehow beat K.C., then the Bills have a chance to get the bye with a win over the Pats. Buffalo also could have incentive to beat the Pats to avoid them in the first round in the 2-7 matchup. That would allow the Bills to face either the Dolphins, Steelers or Jaguars/Titans depending on how things go.