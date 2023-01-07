Should you start JuJu Smith-Schuster in DFS in Week 18?

The 2022-23 NFL regular season has reached its conclusion. Week 18 will start off with two Saturday games, instead of the Thursday Night Football broadcast that we’ve grown so accustomed to watching this year. The Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders meet up at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, as the Chiefs hope to record their 14th win and remain atop the AFC standings.

The Chiefs are one win and one Buffalo Bills loss away from clinching a bye and home-field advantage in the postseason, so this game will be of vital importance for head coach Andy Reid’s unit. Kansas City is coming off a 27-24 shootout win over the Denver Broncos, where Patrick Mahomes connected with his receivers 29 times for 328 yards and three touchdowns. JuJu Smith-Schuster was held to two catches for 21 yards and zero touchdowns.

Should you start JuJu Smith-Schuster in NFL DFS in Week 18?

Smith-Schuster is currently the third-most expensive wide receiver on Saturday’s DFS market at $5,400, which may be a bit of a stretch considering his meager 3.9 standard fantasy points per game over the last three weeks. The Chiefs have a surplus of offensive weapons, which has kept Smith-Schuster limited this season, but he may be a quietly dangerous play against a weak Las Vegas pass defense.