Should you start Davante Adams in DFS in Week 18?

The Las Vegas Raiders are eliminated from the 2022-23 NFL playoffs but have a golden opportunity to foil an AFC West rival’s postseason plans. The Kansas City Chiefs need a win to have a chance at the No. 1 overall spot in the conference, so the Raiders would see it as a sufficient consolation to make life harder for them in the coming weeks. This matchup has the makings of another high-scoring affair and should provide some solid DFS options in Week 18.

Saturday’s DFS market will feature players from the Raiders and Chiefs, as well as the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans. Davante Adams is the top wide receiver on the board, averaging 21.7 fantasy points per game this season.

Should you start Davante Adams in NFL DFS in Week 18?

Start. After breaking Tim Brown’s franchise record for season receiving yards last week against the San Francisco 49ers, Adams is set to finish his remarkable first season with the Raiders on a high note. He developed an instant rapport with Jarrett Stidham last Sunday, and there shouldn’t be any reason why he can’t carry that into an easier matchup this week. He’s the most expensive receiver on the market at $8,800, and rightfully so. Adams is a no-brainer start in lineups in Week 18 against a lackluster Chiefs pass defense.