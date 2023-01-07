Should you start Darren Waller in DFS in Week 18?

The Las Vegas Raiders lost to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 17, despite a quality showing from the offense. Darren Waller caught his second touchdown in three weeks, adding three receptions on five targets for 72 yards. He will be an intriguing tight end option for Saturday’s DFS contest when the Raiders take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 18.

Racking up his best fantasy outing of the season (13.2 standard points), Waller has now strung together a few quality performances since returning from IR in Week 15 and ranks inside the top 15 among TEs.

Should you start Darren Waller in NFL DFS in Week 18?

Start. DraftKings currently has Waller priced at $4,400 behind Travis Kelce ($7,900) and Evan Engram ($4,500). The Chiefs are coming off three-straight games of allowing at least one touchdown to an opposing tight end, so it’s fair to say that Waller’s going to find the end zone. He should have Jarrett Stidham back under center in Week 18 to deliver the targets.