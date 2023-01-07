Should you start Joshua Dobbs in DFS in Week 18?

The Tennessee Titans will look to quarterback Joshua Dobbs to guide them into the playoffs in a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on Saturday, January 7. The winner of the game will win the AFC South. Dobbs, a six-year pro, made his first NFL start last week in a 27-13 loss to the Dallas Cowboys last Thursday.

Should you start Joshua Dobbs in NFL DFS in Week 18?

Dobbs was given a tough task in his first start, facing the Cowboys and not having the services of some starters, including running back Derrick Henry. But Dobbs showed he was capable, going 20-for-39 passing for 232 yards and a touchdown. With Henry back in the lineup this weekend, Dobbs is an interesting, but risky play against the Jaguars' defense.

Dobbs is priced at $5,100 on DFS. He is a better option in an important game right now than 2022 third-round pick Malik Willis. That being said it’s a big game and it wouldn’t be surprising to see if the Titans have some sort of package for the athletic Willis, especially around the red zone. With Henry back in the lineup, he’s going to be the focal point of the offense. Henry rushed for 121 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries in his previous game against Jacksonville on December 11.

If Henry gets going early, it will open up the play-action game and give Dobbs the ability to take some shots down the field to Treylon Burks. It’s hard to imagine Dobbs getting numbers much better than he had against the Cowboys unless Tennessee is forced to throw every down. Dobbs isn’t a recommended start.