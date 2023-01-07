Should you start Hassan Haskins in DFS in Week 18?

Tennessee Titans running back Hassan Haskins got a rare start last Thursday in a 27-13 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. With Derrick Henry sitting the game out, Haskins had 12 carries for 40 yards and added two receptions for 13 yards. Henry will be back in the lineup this Saturday when the Titans travel to TIAA Bank Field to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars, but does Haskins have some DFS value?

Should you start Hassan Haskins in NFL DFS in Week 18?

Haskins is priced at $5,000. Barring an injury to Henry, there won’t be much room for Haskins to get involved Saturday. Going into last Thursday, Haskins only had 11 carries for 50 yards this season with the majority of that coming during garbage time in an early-season 41-7 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Even if Henry isn’t effective or healthy, there’s no sign that Haskins can carry the sort of load expected from a No. 1 running back. As things sit Haskins is not a recommended start this weekend against Jacksonville.