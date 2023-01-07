Should you start Treylon Burks in DFS in Week 18?

The Tennessee Titans will face the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 18, with a division title and possible playoff berth at stake. Despite a change at quarterback last week, wide receiver Treylon Burks managed to turn in a solid outing on the stat sheet. In order to best a talented Jaguars team, the rookie wideout may be called upon greatly.

Does his production so far this season make a compelling case to plug him into DFS lineups this week?

Should you start Treylon Burks in NFL DFS in Week 18?

Burks is priced at $4,200 at DraftKings for Week 18, ranking the highest among Titans receivers and fifth overall among wideouts on the Saturday slate. The rookie first-round pick had a solid performance last week in light of Joshua Dobbs’ first career start, hauling in four of his eight targets for 66 yards. While he ceded a passing touchdown to fellow teammate Robert Woods, it was a decent performance for the rookie to build off.

Whether another efficient performance is in the cards this week remains to be seen, however, as Burks will have to overcome a number of obstacles. For starters, the wideout popped up on this week’s injury report with a groin injury. Mid-week injury designations are never preferred, but the fact that he managed to practice this week gives reason to believe he’ll be on the field Saturday.

The influential obstacle in his way is the return of Derrick Henry this week, who is arguably the fulcrum of the Titans’ offense. Tennessee ranks 12th in rush attempts this season, while currently sitting second-to-last in pass attempts. Leaning heavily on Henry for the offense will come at the expense of the Titans’ receivers, with Burks included.

At his price, it may be better off looking elsewhere for a better value play at receiver. Burks has topped 100 receiving yards just once this season and has a lone touchdown as well. There are more efficient options to target at receiver for Week 18.