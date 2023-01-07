Should you start Robert Woods in DFS in Week 18?

The Tennessee Titans have made the postseason for the last three seasons, and they have a chance to make it four straight with a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 18. Wide receiver Robert Woods was a surprise playmaker last week amid a change at quarterback, having one of his best games of the season.

But can he be trusted to put together back-to-back efficient performances as a reliable addition to DFS lineups this week?

Should you start Robert Woods in NFL DFS in Week 18?

Woods is priced at $4,100 this week at DraftKings, which is second among Titans receivers behind Treylon Burks. The veteran wideout is coming off one of his best games of the season, albeit that statement is not as convincing as it sounds. Woods caught five of his nine targets last week for 39 yards and a touchdown, giving him just his second receiving touchdown all season.

With Joshua Dobbs in the lineup, there’s a chance that Woods becomes the short-term safety net for the signal-caller, but the reality is that the sample size of one game is too small to make that assumption.

The Jaguars give up the 14th-most DKFP to opposing receivers this season, but that is based on the presumption of the opponent’s passing game being the focal point. With Derrick Henry set to return in Week 18 after sitting out last week, it’s not far-fetched to assume that the All-Pro gets a bulk of the offensive opportunities. Tennessee ranks 12th in rush attempts but is a mere 30th in pass attempts this season for a reason: they lean heavily on the ground game at the expense of throwing the ball.

That sets up Woods to be a risky play in Week 18, so it’s better to steer clear of plugging him into lineups.