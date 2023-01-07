Should you start Trevor Lawrence in DFS in Week 18?

This season has been a statement year for quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who has led the Jacksonville Jaguars to an 8-8 record with a potential division title, and a playoff berth, on the way if they can beat the Tennessee Titans this week. The 2021 No. 1 overall pick has thrown for 3,901 yards and 24 touchdowns this season, with some of his best football being played over the last month.

Can Lawrence continue his efficient play for one more week, and make the case to be added to DFS lineups for Week 18?

Should you start Trevor Lawrence in NFL DFS in Week 18?

Lawrence is priced at $6,100 at DraftKings, which ranks ninth among the probable quarterbacks in this weekend’s slate, and second behind only Patrick Mahomes on the Saturday schedule. Despite the Jaguars coasting to a 31-9 blowout win last week over the Texans, you wouldn’t have guessed it if you went off of Lawrence’s stat line. The former number one overall pick had just 152 passing yards without a touchdown thrown, as Jacksonville quickly put Houston away thanks to a 169-yard rushing performance. Fear not, however, as Lawrence is set up for a nice bounce-back game with seismic implications.

The Jaguars' signal-caller is the overall QB8 in fantasy heading into Saturday and is averaging 243.8 passing yards per game and 7.1 yards per attempt. Make no mistake, Jacksonville will have to throw the ball in Week 18 in order to counter the Titans’ second-ranked run defense. On the contrary, their pass defense ranks last in the league, allowing 279.3 yards per game. If there were a matchup to exploit for Lawrence it would come in Week 18, as Tennessee allows the third-most fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks.

With a division title on the line and Lawrence boasting a 102.7 passer rating since Thanksgiving, feel confident in the Jaguars franchise quarterback to come through with an efficient performance in Week 18.