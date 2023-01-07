Should you start Travis Etienne in DFS in Week 18?

The Jacksonville Jaguars travel to face the Tennessee Titans in Week 18, with a division title and playoff implications on the line. As the Jaguars have won five of their last seven games, running back Travis Etienne has helped spark one of the league’s best offenses over the last month. The second-year tailback is facing a tougher opponent this week, so does it make sense to plug him into DFS lineups?

Should you start Travis Etienne in NFL DFS in Week 18?

Etienne enters this Week 18 matchup priced at $6,700 at DraftKings. That ranks as the 12th highest among running backs on the slate this week, which could be a factor of the opponent he has on deck. While the second-year tailback is coming off an explosive game last week in which he totaled a combined 140 yards with a rushing score, that success came versus the league’s worst-ranked run defense. This week, Etienne will go up against the NFL’s second-best run defense in the Titans.

Thankfully for a player of his caliber, Etienne possesses a dual-threat skillset. If he can’t get it going on the ground, he very well could provide production as a pass-catcher, having logged 33 receptions this season for 299 total yards.

Tennessee boasts the league’s worst-ranked pass defense, giving up an average of 279.3 yards per game through the air. While the Titans allow the third-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing tailbacks, Etienne can buck the trend by staying relevant in the receiving game plan. If you’re looking to avoid some of the more costly options like Christian McCaffrey or Austin Ekeler, Etienne should be a nice alternative even against a tough opponent. The talented running back should remain a focal point with a postseason appearance on the line in Week 18.