Should you start Christian Kirk in DFS in Week 18?

The Jacksonville Jaguars face the Tennessee Titans in Week 18, with a division title and subsequent playoff appearance on the line. After a couple of quiet outings in recent weeks, wide receiver Christian Kirk should be heavily involved for Jacksonville on Saturday. Heading into the regular season finale, Kirk ranks as the overall WR14 in fantasy scoring.

Can the Jaguars wideout bounce back and make the case to be included in DFS lineups this week?

Should you start Christian Kirk in NFL DFS in Week 18?

Kirk is priced at $6,200 at DraftKings this week, making him the 20th-highest receiver on the Week 18 slate. Perhaps it’s a result of back-to-back quiet performances from the veteran wideout, as he’s finished under 25 receiving yards in both Weeks 16 and 17. Upon closer review, his Week 16 performance came on Thursday Night Football, a historically quiet primetime stage for many players. And in last week’s win over the Texans, Jacksonville ran for 169 yards onward to a 31-9 blowout, rendering the passing game irrelevant.

But in Week 18, with an AFC South title on the line, Kirk should be in line to get more targets versus a Titans defense that has been leaky. Tennessee gives up the most fantasy points per game to opposing wideouts, and their 32nd-ranked pass defense gives up an average of 279.3 yards per game through the air. The Jaguars can’t afford to stay on the ground versus the Titans’ second-ranked run defense, so feel free to stick with Kirk as he’s set to bounce back in Week 18.