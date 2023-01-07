Should you start Evan Engram in DFS in Week 18?

The Jacksonville Jaguars prepare for a significant Week 18 matchup versus the Tennessee Titans in Week 18, with a playoff appearance on the line for both teams. Despite a quiet outing last week, tight end Evan Engram should have a significant role to play in order for the Jaguars to remain competitive.

Engram enters Week 18 as the overall TE6 in fantasy scoring, but is reliable to have in DFS lineups this week?

Should you start Evan Engram in NFL DFS in Week 18?

Engram is listed as the sixth-most expensive tight end on the NFL’s Saturday afternoon slate with a price of $4,500 at DraftKings. That is not a relatively bad number considering the opponent on deck for Jacksonville as well as the stakes at play. Unlike much of the Week 18 slate, the Jaguars and Titans are battling for the AFC South crown and a ticket to the postseason, so Engram should be involved heavily as one of Jacksonville’s most talented weapons. To their credit, Tennessee gives up the sixth-most fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends.

There may be some hesitation as Engram is coming off a quiet performance last week, being held to just 29 total yards while seeing just two receiving targets. However, his low usage was arguably a result of the Jaguars’ ground game being at the forefront of last week’s win over the Texans. Don’t overlook his production prior to last week, in which he accrued 31 catches for 367 yards and three touchdowns on 40 targets over the previous four games. At a reasonable price, Engram has good enough upside to justify rolling with him in Week 18 for a nice bounce-back game.