Best NFL player prop bets for Week 18 Chiefs vs. Raiders

The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 18 of the NFL season. Kickoff from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada is set for 4:30 p.m. ET, with the game airing on ESPN and ABC. The Chiefs have a shot at locking down the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs, while the Raiders are looking to play spoiler after they have been eliminated from playoff contention.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

NFL player prop bets for Week 18

Jarrett Stidham, over 240.5 passing yards (-115)

Stidham took over for Derek Carr last week and filled in nicely. He threw for 365 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions against the San Francisco 49ers. Stidham should be in for a better matchup in the final week of the regular season. He should be able to put up at least 241 passing yards in this game.

Travis Kelce, under 76.5 receiving yards (-115)

Kelce has fewer than 77 receiving yards in four of his last six games. He had seven receptions the last time he played the Raiders' defense but only totaled 25 receiving yards. Kelce will still garner a large target share, but I think he will finish with fewer than 77 yards.

Davante Adams, over 78.5 receiving yards (-115)

The college connection with Carr didn’t fully work out for Las Vegas, but Adams has still had a great season. In total, he has 95 receptions on 1,443 yards and 14 touchdowns on the year. Adams had three receptions for 124 yards and two touchdowns in his first matchup with Kansas City. He had seven receptions for 153 yards last week with Stidham under center, so look for the QB to feed his top wideout again.