Best NFL player prop bets for Week 18 Titans vs. Jaguars

The Tennessee Titans will hit the road to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in the final week of the regular season. Kickoff from TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida is set for 8:15 p.m. ET, with the game airing on ESPN and ABC. The winner of this game will take home the AFC South title and will earn the No. 4 seed in the AFC playoffs.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

NFL player prop bets for Week 18

Trevor Lawrence, over 265.5 passing yards (-115)

Lawrence has improved throughout the season and has a shot to make the postseason for the first time in his young career. In the first matchup between these teams, Lawrence threw for 368 yards with three touchdowns. He had a good matchup in this game so I like the over in the regular season finale.

Josh Dobbs, over 184.5 passing yards (-115)

Dobbs will be making his second consecutive start for the team. He gave the team a better chance last week than backup Malik Willis and showed off hos good of a passer he can be. Dobbs threw for 232 yards last week and I’m predicting that he and the Titans have to abandon the run late in the game giving Dobbs more upside to hit the over on his passing prop.

Evan Engram over 4.5 receptions (-115)

Engram balled out the last game he played against the Titans. He brought in 11 of his 15 targets for 162 yards and a touchdown. Some tight ends had that stat line over the entire season and he did it in just one game. The Jags may not have to pass throughout the game, but I still think as they get going, Lawrence will rely on his tight end and Engram should finish with more than four receptions.