Picks, predictions for No. 3 Kansas vs. West Virginia on Saturday, January 7

The No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks will play their second conference road game this week when they travel to take on the West Virginia Mountaineers on Saturday night from WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia. The game is scheduled to tip off at 6:00 p.m. ET and air on ESPN+.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Kansas vs. West Virginia odds

Spread: Kansas -2

Over/Under: 142.5

Moneyline: Kansas -125, West Virginia +105

Kansas (13-1, 2-0 Big 12) won its seventh game in a row on Tuesday night with a 75-72 road win over the Texas Tech Red Raiders as Dajuan Harris Jr. knocked down five 3-pointers for a team-high 18 points. The Jayhawks are fifth in the latest KenPom ratings, and they’re inside the top 15 in adjusted offensive and defensive efficiency.

West Virginia (10-4, 0-2 Big 12) will look to avoid its third consecutive loss and fell short 67-60 against the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Monday night. Mountaineers guard Erik Stevenson is on his fourth college basketball team and leads them in scoring with 14.1 points per game.

The Pick: West Virginia +2

The Mountaineers are in a great spot to pick up a victory on Saturday night. West Virginia is returning home after a pair of road losses, and the Mountaineers will be focused to avoid an 0-3 start to Big 12 play against a Kansas team that is on the road for the second time in the week.