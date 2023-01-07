Picks, predictions for No. 6 Texas vs. Oklahoma State on Saturday, January 7

We have a Big 12 showdown to ease us into a busy college basketball slate on Saturday as the No. 6 Texas Longhorns hit the road to meet the Oklahoma State Cowboys at noon ET. The game will take place at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, OK, and will air on ESPNU.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Texas vs. Oklahoma State odds

Spread: Texas -2

Over/Under: 141.5

Moneyline: Texas -135, Oklahoma +115

Texas (12-2, 1-1 Big 12) will be playing its first game since the news broke on Thursday that the school had fired head coach Chris Beard in the aftermath of his third-degree felony domestic violence arrest last month. Interim head coach Rodney Terry will continue to lead the team for the rest of the season and has posted a 5-1 record in Beard’s absence. The Longhorns are coming off a 116-103 loss to Kansas State this past Tuesday, a game where Tyrese Hunter and Marcus Carr combined for 56 points in the shootout.

Oklahoma State (9-5, 1-1 Big 12) picked up its first conference win on Monday by holding off West Virginia for a 67-60 victory. The Cowboys were able to establish some separation in the second half and it was mostly due to them holding the Mountaineers to just 36.5% shooting for the entire contest. Bryce Thompson led the Pokes with 15 points in the win.

The Pick: Texas -2

This will be a true best-on-best showdown with Texas having the seventh ranked offense in adjusted efficiency and Oklahoma State having the 14th ranked defense in the same category. Even with the news of Beard’s firing fresh and lingering over the program, I still trust Terry’s Longhorns to be locked in and shoot better than 36.5% from the field in this one. Give me UT to cover and take the outright win in Stillwater.